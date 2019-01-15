Mary Anne Gunter, a regular contributor to The Sun Times has announced that she will be opening a new office in Fairfield Bay. The address is 14781 Highway 16 East, just one mile east of the main Fairfield Bay entrance. It's in a white steel building (it used to be widely known as White River Insurance bldg.).

Mary Anne Gunter is a licensed marriage and family therapist, pursuing a doctorate and is usually found behind a 12' high teetering stack of books somewhere. She can be reached at her clinical practice, Sincera Wellness, LLC, at 501.238.2557, or MaryAnne@sincerawellness.net.

She will be holding an Open House from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on February 21.