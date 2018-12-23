The Four Tops will play at 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Joint inside the Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla. Tickets are $25.50 and can be purchased at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit the Four Tops Facebook page for information.

Justin Timberlake will play at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Verizon Arena, 1 Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Tickte range from $52.50 to $228 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at VerizonArena.com.

Visit JustinTimberlake.com for information.

Metallica will play at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa, and at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Veirzon Arena, 1 Verizon Arena Way in North Little Rock. Tickets for the Tulsa show range from $65 to $135 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at BOKCenter.com. Tickets for the North Little Rock show range from $42.50 to $135 and can be purchased at VerizonArena.com.

Visit Metallica.com for information.

Pop Evil will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets are $20 and $25 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at TempleLive.com.

Visit PopEvil.com for information.

Muse will play part of their Simulation Theory World Tour at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. Tickets range from $44 to $99 and can be purchased at AmericanAirlinesCenter.com.

Visit Muse.Mu for information.