Reggie is a quiet Jack Russell/Terrier mix who is about 5 months old. He was rescued from the countryside and is happy, healthy and house-trained. Reggie would love a family of his own with a fenced yard and seemingly will be a small- to medium-sized dog when fully grown.

Tip of the Week

Beautiful plants used to decorate during the holidays can be a potential hazard to your pet if eaten. Poinsettias, Mistletoe and berries, lilies and the Christmas tree, if ingested, may cause from mild to toxic poisoning. Please monitor your companion animals carefully while these plants are in your home.

Poteau Valley Humane Society is at 326 Industrial Blvd. in Poteau. Representatives can be reached at (918) 649-0986, PoteauPets@clnk.com, PoteauPets.org or Facebook/PoteauValleyHumaneSociety.