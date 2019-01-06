The STEAM Team will meet from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. STEAM Team is a monthly program for children ages 8-12 who have an interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The group meets every first Monday of the month to build fun stuff, be active, make art and take part in other activities.

All supplies are provided at free program for ages 8–12. For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s programs or events, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.