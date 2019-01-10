Lee and Jerilynn Billingsley of Starkville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mialee Ann Billingsley, to Zachary Dylan Steinmetz, son of Shannon Steinmetz-Levey of Hazen, Arkansas and Michael Levey of Conway, Arkansas.

Mialee is the granddaughter of Betty Billingsley and the late Gibson Lee Billingsley and the late Robert Gerald and Rosemary McGill, all of Tupelo.

Zach is the grandson of Pam Foot of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Ronnie Schrock of Portageville, Missouri, Christy Levey of Stuttgart, Arkansas and the late Robert Steinmetz of Stuttgart, Arkansas.

Mialee is a 2011 graduate of Tupelo High School, where she was a member of show choir, National Honor Society and Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation. She is a 2015 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Elementary Education. While at MSU, she served on the Cabinet of the Student Association, was a member of Delta Gamma sorority where she served as Vice President and was inducted into Order of Omega Greek Honor Society. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Gifted Education from Arkansas State University.

Zach is a 2011 graduate of Stuttgart High School, where he was a member of the baseball and golf teams, National Honor Society and FFA. He is a 2014 graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Ag Business. While at MSU, he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, where he served as Vice President and a member of the National Agri-Marketing Association. He is currently a Sales Agronomist in Stuttgart, Arkansas with Local Seed Company.

The couple will exchange vows at 11 am in the morning on February 2, 2019, at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo with a reception following at The Tupelo Cotton Mill. After a honeymoon to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Stuttgart, Arkansas.