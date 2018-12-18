A man on Saturday told Fort Smith police he was mugged.

The man told police he was walking home from downtown Fort Smith to his home on Saturday night when he was confronted in the 1700 block of Rogers Avenue by three black men. He said they asked him for money and that one of them produced a handgun when he refused, the incident report states.

The man said the three men left after he gave him his jacket and boots, the report states.

EMS personnel transported the man to Mercy Hospital because he said he was having seizures. Police while talking to the man in the hospital noticed he was lethargic and smelled intoxicants on his breath.

