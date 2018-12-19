It was early 1998 and Pistole Gun & Pawn was still just a dream in Danny Pistole’s head. He had found himself always liking the idea of opening a pawnshop ever since he had owned a barber shop next door to pawnshop in Oklahoma back in the mid 80’s. The Pistole family moved back to Clinton to live and work some family land in 1988. They would spend a better part of a decade working the family plot but through patience and hard work Danny would eventually open his barber shop in 1995 with a video store to follow the next year. So back to early 1998 Danny finds himself in position to begin his new business with his first pawn customer. Their first client was a gentleman in need of $1,000 and a car as collateral. Danny having $500 he could put in called his son Jeff for the other $500 and a partnership was born. The early years were hard with a lot of the family working for free but they were able to grow that first loan slowly over time into Pistole Gun & Pawn.

While the first barber shop, located in the small building just south of Doublebee’s on highway 65 B, had suited their needs, with a new pawn shop the need for space would become evident quickly - so when the current location became available they took the opportunity. The log cabin building was built back in 1978 as a display model and would work for their immediate requirements but with the barber shop then located where their display room is now the need to expand came quickly. In 2002 they added on a new section to house the barber shop and the barber shop is now open again. They welcome back their old customers and encourage everyone to stop by and check them out. The Barber shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Pistole Gun & Pawn is your pawn destination for all your needs and they are open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. They carry a large selection of new and used guns ranging from Ruger to Glock.

Pistole Gun & Pawn is not only your go to location for guns ranging from side arms to hunting rifles they also carry a wide assortment of tools, movies, precious metals, and gas powered equipment. With their wide range of items and quality merchandise one is sure to find something they need. Pistole’s offers fair prices on pawn items and they are a collateral based lender with no credit check. They offer a layaway program with 10 percent down and 10 percent a month after that with no interest. You can visit Pistole Gun and Pawn at 892 Highway 65B or learn more about them at clintonarchamber.com.