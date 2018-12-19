I don’t know about y’all, but from here on the Grandpa seat, Christmas morning promises to be especially pleasant. It is that one unique and wonderful day of the year when if the phone rings it’s either family or ignored, and otherwise just resting in the bosom of family is the order of business. Wake up, have a cup of coffee and stare out the window. A savior is born, it’s Christmas, relax. (In movie-world it would be “stare out the window and watch the snowfall,” but considering the weather, the snow thing’s very much a long shot.)

I realize those of you with younger children will have the rush of excitement about the Christmas tree and the implied early-morning wake-up. Good. Here at the house it’ll be a few hours before the kids come around, and we can have a coffee and stare out the window then, fondly recalling the days gone by. Either way, enjoy.

It’s interesting to consider one of Clinton’s great moments in its evolution came on Christmas Day in 1840. December 25, 1840 was the day the new cotton gin opened for business. It was a big deal. Historical records show over 100 people left their homes that Christmas morning to come to town and watch the oxen-drawn contraption pull cotton seed from the product.

I doubt our neighbors from the past fully appreciated what was going on around them. Our 1840 neighbors likely didn’t have to maneuver around a Christmas tree as they left their homes to come to town and watch the new cotton gin. The Christmas tree, while it has a storied tradition, wasn’t especially popular until 1841 and on.

In 1840 England’s 21 year old Queen Victoria married, and her husband, Prince Albert, was German. Germany had the tradition of decorating with greenery for Christmas, and Victoria remembered this fondly from when she was a child. All this came together, and the Queen of England, Victoria, the “It Girl” of her day, had a Christmas tree in 1841, her first married Christmas celebration. Victoria was a style-setter of the time, and with her 1841 tree we see the idea of a home Christmas tree becoming popular.

(Victoria would also, in the 1840s, begin a tradition which became the Christmas card, although we were still years away from affordable postal service. It began with her habit of sending letters to friends at the year’s end, detailing what was new and decorating the letter with drawings. The It Girl, seriously. )

But our 1840 neighbors would not be aware of any of this, how habits and traditions of the season were changing and enlarging. The one thing I have to believe they did understand, watching those ox draw the bar around, was times were changing.

Now, with the cotton gin, firmly planted Van Buren County in the era of “Cotton is King.” A process which used to take a long time, picking seeds from cotton, was now done quickly, without any more effort than loading it into a mill and keeping the ox watered. Within a year making a good living raising cotton was possible, even if you lived way out in the country. Early editions of this newspaper frequently had articles on cotton production and pricing.

Now hardscrapple farmers and homesteaders were able to actually make money where they hadn’t before. With a few extra bucks at the end of the year one could indulge, have some fun. Maybe get one of those Christmas trees that are all the rage, decorate it with stuff. Get the wife and kids a small gift, an orange or something, take a day off, a special day, maybe meet with friends down at the church, sing one of those new-fangled songs about Christmas. It’s a day off for the birth of Christ. Make it special.

Have a coffee, stare out the window. Consider time.

