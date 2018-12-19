The Bookmobile will be at the Tilly Store, Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. and Zion Hill at 11:30 a.m.



Wednesday, Friday and Monday, 9-11 a.m., feel the burn as the sweat flies at exercise classes in the EHC building.



Quilting Mania is Thursday, 9-11 a.m., at the EH Club.



Mercury and Jupiter pair Friday morning towards the east-southeastern horizon. Higher in the sky Venus dazzles. Later that day the Winter Solstice is official at 4:23 p.m. and the longest night of the year begins.



After midnight December’s Full Moon, often called Full Cold Moon, is official at 12:49 a.m.The Winter Solstice and December’s Full Moon will not be this close together again until 2094.



The J.D. Puddy Jr. and Iris DeRow Memorial Scholarships application period begins Jan. 1.



The extended weather forecast for the holidays looks moderate at this point but check it often and be cautious if you plan to travel. Let Spirit be your guiding star.



If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community call Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.