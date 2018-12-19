A fast-moving sports car in construction traffic led to a Lonoke woman being charged with traffic violations including fleeing in a Dec. 12 incident.

Per the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office report, a deputy on patrol received a radio call at 1:27 p.m. of a blue Camaro “driving reckless and passing on double yellow on Highway 124.” The deputy reported moving south down Highway 65 after receiving the call in order to intercept the car. As he was doing so he was met by a blue Camaro moving north on Highway 65, passing on the double-yellow line “in the construction zone near the Grace Baptist Church in Clinton.”

“I initiated my blues lights and siren and turned around and the vehicle took off,” the deputy reported.

The officer lost sight of the car, and radio-called to Clinton Police to watch for it, the report stated. Shortly afterward the officer got a call that the blue Camaro was seen pulling onto Highway 65 N. The deputy, with a second officer, were able to intercept the car and have it pull over. The deputy spoke with the Camaro’s driver, Tammy Whitaker, 46, of Lonoke, the only person in the car.

He had her step out of the car.

Whitaker told the deputy “there was a blue Camaro in front of her,” per the report. The officer put the woman under arrest.

As he was doing so, he reported, Whitaker said she needed to get in the car and “get her medication.” The officer stopped her as she moved to do so. As the deputy checked inside the car he saw Whitaker’s purse “… and inside the purse in plain sight was a bottle of hydrocodone.”

The deputy checked, and found Whitaker’s name on the pill bottle. He asked, per the report, and Whitaker told him the last time she had taken a pill was that morning. She also, to the officer’s question, said she was driving to see a friend of hers north of Clinton, also per the report.

A witness stopped to tell the deputy he saw the Camaro pull off the road and wait as the deputy and a second officer drove past it, then the car pulling back out onto the highway. The man provided a written statement, per the officer’s request.

Whitaker was arrested and charged with Fleeing, Careless and Prohibitive Driving and Improper Turning. Her car was impounded. Per the sheriff’s department website she posted a $975 bond later that evening.