“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach!” - Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

First of all

Before we get anything else out, let us, at least, be clear on this point: Merry Christmas. We here at the paper wish you and yours the finest and most pleasant of Christmas holidays.

If we are addressing, while we’re talking, a household which does not celebrate the holiday, then know as well we wish you the greetings of the day and be assured you, as well, have our fondest regards.

But while we’re talking

A delightful, truly delightful holiday experience is to read the classic “A Christmas Carol,” written by Charles Dickens in 1840. You should do this.

A couple points here: You’ve been assigned an easy task. It’s not a long story at all, running about 110 pages in the print version. The other point being the versions of it you’ve seen on television, the movie re-adaptations, while fun and all, don’t come close, not even close, to the real thing. (The version with Patrick Stewart as Scrooge is somewhat close, but still, it’s just not the same.)

The scene where Scrooge awakens, a new man? Everybody should read that as written by Dickens.

That we have the opportunity to read it during a dark winter’s night, all the better.

We give advice here in the editorial space, and it’s always great advice – of course. But this, this is some of our best yet: Read A Christmas Carol over the holidays.

Luke 2: 1-20 (NIV)

The Birth of Jesus

2 In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. 2 (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) 3 And everyone went to their own town to register.

4 So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. 5 He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. 6 While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, 7 and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.

8 And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. 9 An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. 10 But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. 11 Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. 12 This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”

13 Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,

14 “Glory to God in the highest heaven,

and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”

15 When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”

16 So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. 17 When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, 18 and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. 19 But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. 20 The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told.