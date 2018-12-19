Count your Blessings

I read an article in Country Woman magazine a few months ago about a woman who found a way to turn her worries about life into blessings that she ended up writing down each day in her “blessings book.” She realized that by spending time each day thinking about things that make you happy, you'll have less time to think about the things in life that make you worry or fret.

Author, Mandy Hale once said, “Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like and celebrating it for everything that it is.”

As we near the end of 2018 many of us look back and reflect on the life experiences we've had. Some will look back and say, “2018 was a tough year, I hope next year will be better.” Some will look back and say, “2018 was a great year, I wonder what 2019 will bring.” During this time of reflection remember: “Never regret a day in your life: good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worst days give lessons, and best days give memories,” Unknown.

Like the lady in the article it's a good idea to take a few moments each day to reflect on the blessings of the day and give thanks.

This Christmas season some of us struggle to get into the holiday spirit, while others are so full of holiday cheer that you can't help but smile when you are with them. Giving to others is a calming balm for an aching heart. When I give even a small token to someone, spend time with a loved one, take a moment to think fondly about someone, or recall a happy memory, my heart is lifted. The twinkle of the lights on a Christmas tree, the excited chatter of a child as they tell you what they want Santa to bring, listening to Christmas music, Christmas caroling, baking favorite holiday treats or watching an old Christmas movie are a few of the things we cherish during this season of giving. Most importantly though is time, the time we spend with loved ones.

I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and offer you these words of inspiration for the coming year. Live simply, love hard and give freely.

Your kindness challenge for the week: Remember our furry friends for Christmas and make or buy them a gift. We asked Santa to bring Oh Cat some rubber bouncy balls. She loves carrying them up the stairs and letting them go so that she can chase them, it's the cutest thing. Our pets give us so much joy, and love us unconditionally, it's a pleasure to give to them as well. If you don't have a pet consider a kindness gift to an animal shelter.

