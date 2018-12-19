This season is about Immanuel! One of the names of Christ who’s birth we celebrate this season. The prophecy of Immanuel was spoken through Isaiah some 700 years before the birth of Jesus and repeated by Matthew in Matthew 1:23. By including it in the story of Jesus birth, Matthew was saying this Prophecy has been fulfilled.

23 See, the virgin will become pregnant and give birth to a son, and they will name Him Immanuel, which is translated "God is with us." (Matthew 1:23)

What does this name, "Immanuel- God with us" tell us about Jesus?

Immanuel tells us that God is not against us

Maybe this has been a year of one struggle after another. You feel like God has opposed you every step of the way. It is possible that God might be trying to get your attention. But God is not against us He is for us in Jesus. At the birth of Jesus God was saying, “Look, I love you and I’m for you and to prove it I came to live and die for you.” If you’ve been tempted to question God’s pursuit of you then I suggest that you look back to Bethlehem and realize that God wants to have a relationship with you. In the manger He has extended His hand and His invitation.

Christmas proclaims God's desire to forgive you and make you new. We still have to receive this gift in order to be with God. God loves you. He always has. In Christ He reaches out to you. The next move is up to you. Why not make this the Christmas when you and God become friends?

Immanuel tells us that God is not distant from us

In the Old Testament during the time of the Exodus and the journeys in the wilderness, whenever the children of Israel set up camp they put the tabernacle or the dwelling of God, right in the middle of the camp. They wanted God to be in their midst. And we want the same thing.

There is a feeling in many hearts and minds that God is distant and detached from His people. People talk all the time about their attempts to "find" God. But God is not hiding. He is not distant. He has drawn close to us through Jesus. Christmas is the account of God taking on the form of man. He is not distant . . . He walks among us. Even though Jesus went back to heaven after his resurrection He sent the Spirit of God to be with us still. God is not absent. He is with us.

Immanuel tells us that we are not alone

Because of Immanuel… because God came to us in Jesus … Because Jesus is with us we don't have to face the tough times of life alone. Jesus told us "I am with you always, even to the end of the earth." He walks with us, He holds our hand, He dries our tears.

This life sometimes can be terribly cold. Sometimes disappointment and pain make us feel desperately alone. But because of Immanuel we can hold to the promise of God through His prophet Isaiah who said...

Isa. 41:10 Fear not for I am with you, do not be dismayed for I am your God, I will strengthen you and help you and uphold you by my righteous right hand."

Though others turn away, He will not. God has promised His people that no matter what comes up along the way . . . He will be here to strengthen, guide, encourage and provide.

Conclusions

The spectacular story of the miraculous birth of a baby in Bethlehem, the visit of the Shepherds, the songs of the angels, and the journey of the Wise Men is a story that should fascinate us and stir our hearts. But it shouldn't stir our hearts merely because it is a great story. This story should stir our hearts and lead us to worship because of what the story means to our daily lives.

Soon another Christmas will be over. Decorations will be taken down and the grind of daily life will resume. Don’t let the message and meaning of Christmas cease when the celebration is over. Christmas is not really about a celebration, Christmas trees, and piles of gifts. Christmas, the coming of Christ, is about everyday life. God is with us and we need to do anything we can, to remember that fact the rest of the year.

Kyle Blanton, Pastor, Pee Dee Baptist Church