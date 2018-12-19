After a few days of old cold winter, it is nice to have temps in the 50 even at night. One thing about Arkansas, if you do not like the weather just wait a few days and it will change for better or for worse.

The Senior Center will have Music! Jam Session, third Friday of each month. This month it will be 7 – 9 p.m. Dec. 21. No charge, refreshments served (you can bring your favorites snack if you want to). If you play or sing bring your instrument and join in the fun. If you do not play, come and listen and have a great time. We usually have over 80 people in all. Over 22 are musicians. Come once and you will want to come back.

Remember: Scotland Baptist Church will be going around the community singing Christmas Carols. Listen and enjoy. They make a joyful sound. This will be Wednesday evening Dec. 19.

James Burns visited with Troy Dunham and Red Ingram, at the Rehab Center at Ozark Health Hospital in Clinton. He said they both seemed improved and stronger from last week. Keep praying. Prayers have and are being answered.

Lots of rain this week so I think I will call it an early day and go home and make a pot of soup and find a good book to read. Be safe and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.