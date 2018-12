Meet Buttercream, a male 1 year-old neutered yellow and white cat. Buttercream is a handsome, calm and sweet boy who eagerly awaits a chance to meet his forever family. Come by and see Buttercream and the other pets ready for adoption at SNYP Arkansas Animal Shelter, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, or call 501-745-7697 for an appointment. To donate to animal care, please see SNYP Arkansas on Facebook.