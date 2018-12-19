Rick and Sandy (Ayres) Thomas of the Chimes community celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 30, 2018 at the Mississippi Gulf.

They were married at the Downer Methodist Church in Downer, N.J. on November 30, 1968, then honeymooned in Bermuda. Rick worked in research for Scott Paper Company in Philadelphia, Penn. Sandy worked in the lab of West Jersey Hospital in Camden, N.J.

They have one daughter, Amy (Devin) Spears-Thomas and six grandchildren, Trystan, Lupe, Jasper, Gareth, Atticus, and Tamlin.

The Thomas’ relocated to Arkansas in 1973 to raise their family away from the big city and start life in the country. The opportunity to work in forestry presented itself and they developed a business which they still work at today, Express Forestry Service. Cattle ranching also keeps the Thomas’ busy with their cattle.