THEFTS

SPRADLING COURT, 3500 BLOCK: A nail salon UV lamp and a Minnie Mouse plate set valued at $120 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



SOUTH 35TH STREET, 3500 BLOCK: A revolver was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



8411 SOUTH 28TH STREET: A leather wallet valued at $13 containing a driver's license, a Social Security card and vehicle registration was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in at Fianna Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



ILLEGAL DRUGS

EKINDU HEBU FRANKLIN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, a felony assist outside agency warrant, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and warrants for aggravated assault, first degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

AN EMPLOYEE AT MERCY HOSPITAL reported a man had called at least a dozen times inquiring about his mother, and he cursed the staff and security over the phone when they would not tell him everything he wanted to know. The police officer who wrote the report stated the man called the employee while he was at Mercy Hospital, during which the man told the employee he was coming there and was going to stick a gun in his face.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported another woman had been harassing her via text messages, including some in which her life was threatened. The woman also reported she had a no contact order the other woman had signed.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

GRAND AVENUE, 1600 BLOCK: A window was reported broken during a residential burglary.

CODY WAYNE RYDER, 25, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony assist outside agency warrant.