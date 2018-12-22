Studentteams from the White Hall and Lakeside-Lake Village and school districts were the regional winners of the Fall 2018 session of the Stock Market Game program, an investment simulation competition hosted by Economics Arkansas, according to a news release.

They are:

White Hall Public Schools:

Taylor Elementary School, MaryBeth Passmore – advisor, 1st place, elementary school division

White Hall High School, Robbie Stewart – advisor, 1st and 2nd place, high school division

Lakeside-Lake Village Public Schools:

Lakeside Elementary School, Jennifer Armstrong – advisor: 2nd place, elementary school division

Lakeside High School, Jennifer Armstrong – advisor, 1st and 2nd place, junior high division

The student winners and their teacher advisors will win cash prizes and copies of “The Bull” trophy at an awards luncheon for the winners of the Fall 2018, Spring 2019 and Year-Round 2018-19 sessions on May 13, 2019, in Little Rock. Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., will deliver the keynote address.

“This is our 20th anniversary of hosting the Stock Market Game in Arkansas, and we are so thrilled that this milestone year started out with record student participation,” said Marsha Masters, associate director and Stock Market Game coordinator of Economics Arkansas.

Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that trains educators how to integrate economics and personal finance concepts into the PreK-12 classroom curriculum, hosts the Stock Market Game program each school year as fall, spring and year-round sessions, according to the news release.

This investment simulation competition for students in grades 4-12 challenges participants to grow a hypothetical stock portfolio of $100,000 over the course of 12 weeks or the duration of the school year.

“Not only do students learn key saving and investing principles, but they also hone their math, business, communication, economics and analytical skills,” the news release said.

“Currently, almost 7,000 Arkansas students have either just finished participating in the Fall 2018 session or are enrolled in the year-round session, compared to fewer than 6,000 last year.”

According to the news release, the Stock Market Game is owned by the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association and franchised to Economics Arkansas since 1999. In this investment simulation and competition, students trade “live” in the stock market.

Teams of 1-5 students seek to grow a virtual $100,000 stock portfolio over the course of 12 weeks in the fall and in the spring or a yearlong version from September through April. They compete in either the elementary (grades 4-6), junior high (grades 7-9) or senior high division (10-12) in one of the state’s six regions connected to a university economics center area.

Teachers act as advisors who assist each team by inviting investment professionals to speak in the classroom, teaching their students how to research and become aware of current events that affect the market. The teams with the highest total equity at the end of each 10-week session in each division and region are recognized at the awards luncheon. The winners receive cash and medals. Annual student participation has grown to almost 15,000.

Financial support for the Stock Market Game program during the 2018-19 school year has been provided by Ameriprise Financial, Arkansas Securities Department, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, D&R Hobbs LLC, Edward Jones, First Financial Bank, Lindsay Carter, Lou Graham/Morgan Stanley and Riceland Foods Foundation.

Economics Arkansas (through the Arkansas Council on Economic Education) is a private, non-profit, non-partisan, educational organization founded in 1962 by Dr. Arch Ford and led by Dr. Bessie B. Moore to promote economic literacy in Arkansas.

Its mission is to equip PreK-12 schools with standards-based resources and professional development to teach economics, personal finance and the free-enterprise system using practical, innovative and inspiring methods so that Arkansas students may master an understanding of economics and personal finance and apply that knowledge for success in the free-enterprise system.