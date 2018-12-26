Austin Acre Farm, established in 1913, Justin Acre Farm, established in 1913, Harrod, Sanson, White Farm, established in 1889, Flying C Ranch, established 1906, Money, Sanson, Harrod Family Farm, established in 1899, Rowlett Homestead Farm, established 1887, the E.C. Blair-Dennis & Gladys Tyler Farm, established 1918, and Cecil Acer-Kelso Family Farm, established in 1915, of Faulkner County were all inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program by Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

The Arkansas Century Farm Program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years.

The Arkansas Agriculture Department began the Century Farm program in 2012 as a way to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry as well as their overall contributions to our state. Agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, contributing more than $20 billion to the state’s economy annually and providing one in every six jobs in the state. Arkansas consistently ranks in the top 25 nationally in the production of 23 agricultural commodities.

“The value of farm families is more than their crops and livestock. Through generations, their commitment to family and hard work has proven to be the combination of values that enriches our communities, and makes our state and nation great,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said to the Century Farm Families at the induction ceremony.

Including these eight farms and the other 34 new inductees this year, 418 farms are currently recognized as Arkansas Century Farms. The farms recognized during this ceremony are located in the following 25 counties: Arkansas, Boone, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Faulkner, Franklin, Fulton, Garland, Grant, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Marion, Ouachita, Poinsett, Sebastian, Union, Van Buren, Washington, and Woodruff.

Applications for the 2019 Century Farm Inductees will open in February. For questions about the Arkansas Century Farm program, contact Mary Elizabeth Lea at maryelizabeth.lea@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

About AAD

The Arkansas Agriculture Department is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit aad.arkansas.gov.