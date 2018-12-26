Venus continues to shine brightly in the eastern pre-dawn sky this week while in the evenings the bright reddish planet Mars can be seen towards the southwest.

The hills are alive with hunters Wednesday through Friday as it’s the last chance for adults to get a deer with modern gun. The Special Youth Modern Gun Hunt is set for Jan. 6-7. Check the Regs for details.

The Last Quarter Moon is official at 3:34 a.m. Saturday and rises that night just before midnight and remains visible in the south all morning.

The Annual Alread Scholarships Application period begins this coming Tuesday. Apply early.

Recent warmer temperatures have brought out some bugs with reports of bees, wasps, moths and other unidentified flying insects. I found a tick on one of my dogs. On the upside, most of my cool weather garden crops are doing well. Some of the daffodils are starting to poke out of the ground.

Grandma used to say, “You got to take the bad with the good.” Or another she liked, “Every cloud has a silver lining.” I would prefer the “bad” or “cloud” of a really hard freeze killing the last of my garden for the “good” or “silver lining” of less bugs next summer. Where do I put in my request?

Give kindness during the holidays.

If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.