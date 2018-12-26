City of Damascus Police will resume traffic enforcement patrols on Jan. 1. The city’s police had been prevented from patrolling since May 2017 after being found in violation of the Arkansas so-called “Speed Trap statute.”

Damascus City Attorney Beau Wilcox said the department would begin patrolling again as its “… duty to uphold safety to the City of Damascus.”

The city had been found in violation of the speed trap statute after an investigation by then 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland found the city was in violation of the statutes terms, due to the revenue being generated by traffic tickets to be over 30 percent of the city’s revenue. The findings empowered Hiland, via the statute, to stop the police department from traffic patrols, which he did in May 2017. The terms of the shut-down were for it to end concurrent with the end of Hiland’s term of office, Dec. 31, 2018.

Hiland has since been appointed United States Attorney for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, confirmed September, 2017. Interim 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Luke Ferguson continued to maintain the ban on Damascus police doing traffic patrols.

Carol Crews is the incoming 20th Judicial District Prosecutor, being sworn in Jan. 1.

“I will evaluate all options related to the status of Damascus to patrol after I assume office on Jan. 1.

This office will be vigilant in making sure the city doesn't violate the speed trap provisions in the future," Crews stated.

Damascus, straddling the Faulkner and Van Buren county line, has a roughly 2 mile stretch of five-lane Highway 65 running north-south through the town. The speed limit outside of town is 60 mph, slowing to 45 mph in town. Streets, including state highways, and driveways intersect the highway as it runs through the town.

Wilcox said while the police will re-initiate patrols, “… that does not mean the police department does not need to go back to what it was doing before,” he said.

While Damascus was unable to patrol, highway enforcement has been provided by Arkansas State Police as well as Faulkner and Van Buren counties deputies.

The coverage of these agencies has been “woefully inadequate,” with speeding cars “a danger to citizens,” Wilcox said.

Speed limit signs are the only traffic control device on Highway 65 as it cuts through Damascus.

Wilcox said traffic patrol was not the only method the city was looking at controlling traffic through the city. Consideration was made for the city to participate in funding a traffic light at the state highway 124 intersection, at the county line, but this was voted down by the city council, Wilcox said.

The city had earlier looked at flashing speed warning signs at the Highway 65 entrance north and south of town, but due to state highway laws found such warning signs were impractical.

While not stating why the traffic light proposal was down voted, Wilcox did state the city was looking at increasing its sales tax “in the near future.”