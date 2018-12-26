I made the list!

What list? I bet you're thinking the naughty and nice list and that I'm going to talk about all the great gifts that I got for Christmas, but you'd be wrong.

We make lists for all sorts of things but the list I'm referring to is a list of things to do in the new year or the people that I need to spend more time with. Our lives are busy and each year I reflect on the past year and think about the good and the bad things that happened and consider what I want to do differently with the New Year. I look fondly back on memories made with friends and family but it's also a time to look to our future. What will 2019 bring?

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow,” Albert Einstein.

This last week before Christmas we were contacted by a man wanting to give of his abundance to others. The way he chose to give is my donating some quilts and blankets to us to distribute to those who may use them. We also had produce and food items donated to us to share with the seniors in our Seed to Seniors program - and my personal favorite is the cookies and treats that we exchanged with friends and family. I heard that Santa even paid a visit to our seniors and filled their stockings with goodies. It's a wonderful time of year and I do believe in the magic of Christmas. Thank you for sharing with us.

As December comes to an end and we bid farewell to 2018 we look towards a new year with renewed hope, a fresh start. I believe in the wonder of giving not just during Christmas but all year long. I believe in spreading the love. I believe in giving of my abundance and doing this every day. I believe so strongly in this that I've decided to continue your weekly challenges and invite you to do an act of kindness a week for those less fortunate, those in need, and for your family and friends. Together we can make 2019 a year of Happiness and a year of Giving.

For your last kindness challenge for 2018, leave a Happy New Year note or message on the car of a stranger. Spread the love one act of kindness at a time.

“Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous New year by believing,” Sarah Ban Breathnach.

Happy New Year one and all!

