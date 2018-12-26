This is one of those periods for a newspaper editor where joy and dread run up against each other.

The joy should be obvious, in that here we are, the holiday season. A reporter, so you get to go forth and participate in the holidays. Everybody’s happy, and often as not there’s cookies. Win-win.

The dread is the relative inactivity which comes with such events. Hey look, I intend to spend some time in the bosom of family myself, and once the initial blush is over I don’t think anyone wants reporter-boy hanging around the festivities past his welcome anyway.

So you’re sitting there (eating cookies) in the quiet office and you have this sort of blank space in front of you: Not a lot going on.

Time to think.

And that, say what you will, that is one of the true joys of the season. Sure sure, all the bustle, family and family events, get-togethers with friends, those are great, absolutely. But Winter has that ability to host a moment, that quiet moment (perhaps in front of the fireplace if you have one) to stop and think, to embrace the quiet, take a few minutes and ruminate.

Ruminate, what dumb animals do as a digestive process to turn plant matter into protein, and what we humans do to turn idle contemplation into something meaningful, as in useful.

I’d like to do an ever-better job of covering the county in 2019. Which is to say, I’d like this newspaper to reflect the county better than it does now. And it’s not, to be clear, that it’s doing a bad job now. In fact (if I may) I’ll allow myself some pride in what’s being covered and the depth of the coverage. I’ll tell you for a fact in this brief period of time I’ve been at this job, I’ve learned more about the government budgeting process, about slope degrees for waste water, about courtroom procedure and annexation rights than I ever knew there was to know going in, and more.

But there’s still more to learn.

And let me pull up here for a minute. Because at the root of this thing isn’t me, the observer, it’s you, the participant. I need to know, not just what’s going on with you, but what’s going on with the things which are going to impact your life and the lives of your future generations. It’s all about you, after all.

(He pauses, absent-mindedly nibbling on a cookie.)

And even that’s kind of tricky. I like to look through the old newspapers around here, see what was going on back in the day. And you see things, minor things, stories worth telling and all, but things which unto themselves don’t seem all that big a deal.

Case in point: A guy getting hurt blasting rock up around Botkinburg in the early 1900s. Not much, in the grand scheme of things, to it. I mean it’s terrible he got hurt and all, but it happens, dynamite being what it is. But now, many years later, many many years later, we have a major highway running up through that way, a highway which has a, in turn, major impact on county economy. It runs through where they had to blast some rock out of the way for it, many (many) years ago.

So you have this thing in the back of your mind not just what’s going on in front of you, but what that thing is going to impact on off in the future. Today’s dynamite accident is tomorrow’s economic artery, in effect, today’s funding decision is tomorrow’s thing we can or can’t do.

And one ruminates upon that, nibbling as they are, turning the field grass into protein.

I think.