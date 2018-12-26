Marlene Smigel, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Hot Springs Village, Ark.

Marlene was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 20, 2018, to Victor and Mertice Anklam.

Marlene was very active in all things creative. She enjoyed ceramics, line dancing, quilting, stamping, card making, and scrapbooking.

To her family and friends, she was the most generous and kind woman.

Upon arrival to Hot Springs Village from Hudson, Wis., Marlene enjoyed boating and hosting dinners while entertaining friends.

She founded the first Ladies Red Hat Society in the Village. She was the Red Hat Queen for nearly 17 years and never missed a monthly outing/luncheon.

Marlene will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends, as well as her 200-plus stuffed Teddy Bears and her 1,000-plus miniature ceramic Teddys whom she lovingly collected over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Mertice Anklam. She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Smigel; brother, Larry Anklam; sons, Richard Smigel and Carl L. Smigel; and two grandsons, Thomas Smigel and David Kopet.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 9 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church with a reception immediately following (295 Balearic Road, Hot Springs Village.)





