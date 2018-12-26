A Mayflower man, arrested in Van Buren County for rape, has been sentenced to a 10 year state prison term.

Per the arrest affidavit, Jose Gonzalez, 67, of Mayflower, was arrested after investigation dated Dec. 7 for felony rape of a 22 year old woman with “the mental capacity of a five or six year old child.” The young woman was the daughter of Gonzalez’s girlfriend, who lived in the county.

An investigation by a sheriff’s department investigator revealed Gonzalez had interactions with the young woman, which included inappropriate touching. Gonzalez, per the arrest affidavit, admitted to the investigator he had taken liberties while his girlfriend was out of the house and he was alone with the daughter.

The report did not indicate how the matter came to the investigator’s attention.

Gonzalez entered a guilty plea in court and was given a 10 year sentence, charged with Second degree sexual assault. Court records show at the time of his sentencing Gonzalez was on probation for manufacture of controlled substance, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, after a 2016 incident.

Records show Gonzalez was transferred from county jail to state prison Dec. 20.