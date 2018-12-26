A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots. The Spirit of the Lord shall rest on him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord (Isaiah 11:1-2)

Have you noticed that well before the calendar flips to December that the Christmas cheer seems to bubble up in this town of ours? Businesses and our community start putting out the lights and other decorations. Homes across the county put out their lights to where it makes a breathtaking landscape. Many try to invoke cheer into the atmosphere of where they work or play. It is difficult to turn anywhere here in Clinton and beyond and not see evidence of the Christmas spirit.

Some of us love the lavish displays and the grandeur of this season. Others take a more cynical view of the season, we can be kind of Grinches in some ways. The crucial question for all of us is not how others observes Christmas. Rather, we need to look at the spiritual side of things and consider what the celebration means to us, personally.

Before Christ was born there was a yearning that is seen in the writing of the prophets like Isaiah and Jeremiah and would continue for many years until the birth of Christ. Scriptures like the one above and others dream of a day when there would be someone who would come and change our world. The people of Israel hearts ached for one who would come into their world and free them from the bonds of being a conquered people. The prophets foresee that out of the grey stump of Israel and her people would come a new green sprout, the Messiah.

A little over thirty years after Jesus was born, he asked of his disciples and even today, “Who do people say the Son of Man is? (Matthew 16:13) The disciples answered Jesus with what they had heard from others around them: John the Baptist, Elijah or maybe another prophet. Then Jesus made it personal and asked his disciples, “Who do you say I am?”(verse 15). Peter quickly replies, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the Living God (verse 16).

I know that there will be many who will celebrate Christmas without a thought of just who the Christ child really is. I hope that as we interact with those persons, we can help them consider some crucial questions: Is Christmas just a lovely, heartwarming story about a baby born in a manger/stable? Or did the Creator of all things visit creation and become one of us? My prayer is that our witness will celebrate and share that this is more than just a heartwarming story. I pray that in our Christmas celebrations whether they are lavish and simple we honor the Messiah who came to redeem creation.

Rev. George E. Odell is Lead Pastor, Clinton-First United Methodist Church