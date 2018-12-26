Friday Night Dec 21: Well only four more days until Christmas. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.



There is not much news because everyone is so busy getting ready for all of the festivities, food and good company. Maybe I will have more news next week.



The Scotland Baptist Church went about the community singing Christmas Carols and all had a great time and I have been told how much people enjoyed the singing and the Christmas Spirit. 34 singers in four vehicles were in the caravan of carolers.



Tonight is the Music Jam Session at the Community Center. We are expecting a great time with lots of people coming to play and sing. We usually have over 80 people that come together and have a good time. If you have not been to one of these sessions, plan on coming soon, you have been missing a lot of fun.



Temps at 58 and 60 degrees does not seem like Christmas. Today is the shortest day of the year. Starting on the 22nd the days get longer each day.

We wish all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Be safe and enjoy the season and the reason.



