Meet Bud, a male brindle Plott Hound. Bud is 2 years old, naturally interested in hunting, energetic and friendly. He is happy, healthy and enjoys attention. He has a flashy coat and will be loyal to a family who gives him love. Come by and see Bud and the other pets ready for adoption at SNYP Arkansas Animal Shelter, Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon or call 501-745-7697 for an appointment. To donate to animal care, please see SNYP Arkansas on Facebook or mail to 187 Tester Street, Clinton.