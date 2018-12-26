A Louisiana man accused of robbing a discount store in White Hall on Dec. 17 is suspected of being involved in several other robberies, according to information from a court hearing on Dec. 19.

Sammie Bryant, 25, told White Hall Police he had sat in the parking lot of McDonald’s at White Hall while planning how to rob the Dollar General Store at 9001 U.S. 270, White Hall Police Sgt. Celena Harbison said in a probable cause affidavit presented in district court.

Bryant fled the scene after the robbery and managed to elude law enforcement officers from throughout Southeast Arkansas until late in the day when he was taken into custody at El Dorado as he was attempting to enter Louisiana.

According to Harbison’s report, a man later identified as Bryant entered Dollar General at 9:49 a.m. armed with a silver-colored handgun and demanded that the clerk open the cash register. When the clerk complied, Bryant allegedly took $396 and the store telephone to keep the employees from calling police. He threw the phone out in a grassy area on the west side of the business.

When he was arrested by authorities in El Dorado, they recovered a silver-colored handgun and clothing that matched the clothing described by store employees.

On Dec. 19, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $250,000 bond for Bryant, who was described as a flight risk, after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with aggravated robbery,