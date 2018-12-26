The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton inducted two students from Van Buren County into the Beta Eta Sigma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society of community and junior colleges, during a ceremony inside the college’s Fine Arts Auditorium on Nov. 13. The students were Sierra Sullivan and Rebecca Whitbey.

“Being invited to Phi Theta Kappa proves you are excellent already,” Mathew Herrman, a Beta Eta Sigma chapter advisor, told the inductees at the ceremony. “Acceptance in this organization shows that you are committed to demonstrating that quality of excellence over and over again…We have been recognized numerous times on our campus, as well, for our projects, engaged members, and commitment to this community.”

The mission statement of Phi Theta Kappa is “to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.” To become a member, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree while maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA.