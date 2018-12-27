A Fort Smith attorney has filed a Freedom of Information Act complaint against North Arkansas Regional Medical Center over the receipt and use of public grant funds.

Joey McCutchen said Wednesday he had filed a complaint in the Boone County Circuit Court against the medical center on behalf of Dr. Bill Ray Lewis and other members of The Transparency in Government Group of Boone County.

The lawsuit alleges that the medical center is a party to a long-term lease with Boone County for lease of the hospital’s facilities at the rate of $25 per year, receives public funding through grants, is otherwise intertwined with governmental operations, and is subject to the Freedom of Information Act. When requests were made from the plaintiff for documentation primarily regarding the receipt and use of public grant monies, the requests were denied, the lawsuit claims.

“Over a course of years, NARMC has repeatedly denied requests for information about its use of grant monies," McCutchen said in a news release. "I don’t understand why an entity receiving public funds would want to hide the fact that the funds were received or how the funds were used.”