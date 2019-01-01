The man who was killed in a structure fire in Fort Smith on Friday has been identified.

Fort Smith Fire Marshal Carey "Hootie" St. Cyr on Monday identified the dead man as Keith Allen Glenn, 37, who lived at 2300 Birnie Ave. with his grandmother. His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Fort Smith police officer Aaron Hancock was dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Friday to the house fire. When he arrived, he met with the fire battalion chief, who told him the body was found in the residence.

Hancock reported while he was on scene, one of Glenn's family members arrived. He was told Glenn had had a drinking problem, but had been doing well recently. Glenn had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been on medications, according to a police report.

St. Cyr said the fire started in a utility room on one side of the house. It caused about $30,000 in property and content damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.