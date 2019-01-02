January

It was New Year’s Eve when Jan Morgan, of Hot Springs, threw her hat in the ring announcing her candidacy for Arkansas Governor. She ran a good race, but Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson won the Republican nomination in May.

In early January, Matt Guthrie, Southwest Regional Vice President for Gatehouse Media named Kelly Sublett as the new publisher for The Sun Times in Heber Springs, the Van Buren County Democrat and the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway. Prior to joining the Log Cabin team, she had 16 years of newspaper editorial, advertising and community engagement experience. “Her experience in digital advertising was a huge factor in the decision,” Guthrie said. “Coupled with the new products we will be introducing to the community through Thrivehive, I know the Log Cabin will soon become the go-to source for all advertising to local businesses.” Sublett has a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a double minor in speech communication and theatre arts from Texas A&M University. After graduation, she served as reporter, copy desk editor, editorial production manager and as managing editor at newspapers in Texas, ranging from mid-market to large market.

In mid-January the Sheriff's Detectives from the Sheriff ’s Office, with assistance from the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, Heber Springs Police Department , Quitman Police Department, Greers Ferry Police De-

partment, Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, Probation/Parole, and the Independence County Sheriff ’s Office attempted to serve arrest warrants on 19 individuals that were issued as a result of Operation Lake Ice.

February

In February, Holly Meyer, Prosecuting Attorney tried an Humphrey man for sexually abusing his daughter at Dam Site in July, 2015. “It was a detailed forensic investigations which disclosed a horrific pattern of sexual abuse, that was a ‘dirty little secret’,” Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer said in closing arguments.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Drew Smith assisted Meyer in the trying of the case and according to Meyer, “did an excellent job.” Meyer also praised Det. Osborn for her work on this case and others in Cleburne County. Meyer and the victim spoke after the trial and Meyer told the victim now she could move forward and put this behind her. The victim hugged and thanked Meyer for all she did.

On Friday, February 23 at the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, several Judges, District, Circuit, County and Supreme Court were all represented to announce the Courthouse Sharing Agreement between State Court Federal Court. Speakers were Honorable Lee Wisdom Harrod Circuit Judge, Honorable D.P. Marshall Jr. United States District Judge,Chief Justice John Dan Kemp of The Supreme Court of Arkansas, Honorable Jerry Holmes Cleburne County Judge, Honorable Robert Griffin Independence County Judge and Honorable Barrett Moore President of Indepence County Bar. United States District Judge Marshall told the audience that this agreement would allow justice for federal court once again.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 28, the recent heavy rains created a dangerous situation in Pangburn. Residents of the Dripping Springs area had experienced a rush of high water and had concerns about whether an evacuation, or rescue might be necessary. When the fire department arrived on the scene, the water levels were far lower than the residents had reported, although debris, and standing water remained. Once dawn arrived it became apparent that an old railroad trestle that acted as a levy, had collapsed and released a rush of water. Wilson states "It just cut that mountain top in half ". The trestle was approximately sixty feet tall, with a driveway built across the top, and a pond on the other side. The pond had overflowed, and although the underside of the trestle contained a drainage system, it is presumed to have clogged with debris causing the trestle to collapse from the bottom up. The resulting rush of water toppled trees, tore a large gash in the hillside and sent a surge of water across the road to nearby residences. There were no personal injuries reported related to the incident, although utilities, including fibre optics were damaged, and the effects were felt as far away as little rock. Wilson states that up to thirty utility trucks had been working in that area trying to restore services. During the incident, Larry Williams, an Officer with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, rescued an owl misplaced by the flood.

March

In March, with the family of Charlie Johnson sitting in the courtroom, the man who shot him, David Wayne Hammonds pled guilty to charges of Capital Murder, a Class Y Felony, Attempted Capital Murder, a Class Y Felony, Commercial Burglary, a Class C Felony and Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, a Class D Felony on Wednesday.

Weaver then sentenced Hammonds to Life without the possibility of parole on count one Capital Murder, Life on count two, Attempted Capital Murder, 20 years on count three, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons and on count four commercial burglary he sentenced him to 10 years. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Sheriff Chris Brown organized a town hall meeting regarding school security issues in response to concerns due to recent school shooting incidents. The goal of this meeting was to gather information, get ideas and hear the concerns of the community. On March 16, members of law enforcement, city government, and school administration met to discuss these concerns and answer questions from members of the community.

April

Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Heber Springs in April. He visited Heber Springs High School Computer Coding classes, then visited the Cleburne County Community School, he assisted in awarding scholarships with the Single Parent Scholarship Fund and then visited the offices of The CALL. That evening, along with many political candidates and community members, he attended a Fish Fry fundraiser for the Senior Center. Also in April, Eagle Pest Management was named Best Business at the annual Chamber Banquet.

The Arkansas Supreme Court held “Appeals on Wheels” at the Fine Arts Performing Center in April. Students and community leaders were present as the Court heard the HARRIS V. STATE OF ARKANSAS case.

In a poignant gathering on April 13, 2018,, Vietnam veterans, and Vietnam era veterans were welcomed home in a long overdue Celebration at the community center. Despite tornado watches and possible inclement weather, a large crowd was in attendance to pay their respects the men and women who served during that time. Master of ceremonies, CPO Pete Howell, United States Navy, Retired, opened the program.

Arkansas State Treasurer Dennis Milligan visited Concord elementary school this week to present 4th through 6th grade students with certificates for completing the course on Financial Literacy, “AR Finance AR Futures”.

May

The first drowning of the year occurred on the evening of May 13, at approximately 5:38 p.m., Cleburne County Deputy Eric Jay Moore was dispatched to Dam Site Day Use at the cliff area regarding a possible drown-ng. Moore was in the area and responded along with two park rangers. He arrived on scene and learned that Michael James Phillips, age 19 had been swimming across from the bluffs and was on his way back and went under the water. Search and Rescue crew with the Heber Springs Fire Department located Phillips with two search divers. Search and Rescue personnel began CPR at 6:10 p.m. and rushed him to Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs. According to medical staff they did get a weak pulse back and his heart was beating but he was still unconscious. He was then medflighted to Baptist Health in Little Rock.

Jeff and Brenda Fudge, of Quitman, announced the opening of their Cruise Planners franchise. Jeff ’s expertise has been in marketing travel and resort industries for well over thirty years, including the management of numerous resorts and hotels.

On 5-26-2018, Cleburne County Sheriff's’ Deputies responded to Dam Site Park for a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival, two male subjects were found unresponsive, and a third person was struggling to maintain consciousness.

Park Rangers were on scene and performing CPR. Paramedics arrived and rendered assistance to the Park Rangers by continuing to perform CPR on the unresponsive persons and administering Narcan to all three victims. The first Sheriff's deputy on scene administered his department issued dose of Narcan to the victim that was most responsive. Detectives were able to confirm that all three subjects had ingested a controlled substance that caused them to overdose.

June

Eagle Bank holds retirement reception honoring Becky Burroughs, a nearly 42 year employee of Eagle Bank. Burroughs started with the bank in 1976 “It’s been fun and I’ve been blessed to come back to my hometown and service the people I love.” said Burroughs. Of her retirement she said, “We have bought a house on the lil Red River and I’m going to enjoy the outdoors!”

Postal employees collect canned goods for the needy, they collected over 1000 pounds that they donated to the Dream Center.

The first Arkansas Country Music Awards were held and Cleburne County’s own Jon Raney was nominated for Sound Engineer of the Year, which he won. Also nominated for Producer of the Year. Raney’s grandfather, Wayne Rayne, was given a lifetime achievement award posthumously, which was accepted by Raney in his honor.

The Medley Club began back in 1947 as a women’s club associated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Approximately 17 members got together at the Red Apple Inn and Country Club for their last official meeting.

Zeke was the K9 Deputy for the Cleburne County Sheriff ’s Office since 2012. Due to ongoing health issues Zeke wasn’t able to continue serving the Sheriff ’s Department any longer. Zeke was retired on Friday, June 8 at the Ozark Animal Clinic. With approximately 40 supporters in attendance, Zeke’s handler, Jeff McLain, carried him into the Ozark Animal Clinic one final time. Two lines were formed as McLain and Zeke went in the clinic, with few dry eyes watching.

