The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the Arkansas Soybean Association are pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest. The contest divided state soybean producers into 8 groups, 7 geographic regions and 1 all state conventional (non-GMO) category. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 in each division achieving a minimum of 60 Bu/A at the Annual Meeting of the Arkansas Soybean Association on January 16, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart.

We want to commend all of the 144 soybean producers who entered the 2018 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest and we are proud to announce that 1 of these producers reached and exceeded the 100 bushel/acre milestone in 2018. The Race for 100 yield contest began in 2007 and in 2013, three producers reached the goal. In 2018, William Palsa from Tillar achieved this goal with Local Seed LS4565 and a yield of 107.394 bu/a. Palsa is the 18th producer to achieve 100 bu/a since 2013.

Congratulations to the following winners of the 2018 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest. We appreciate the participation of all the producers entered in the contest and the sharing of their production methods and management practices with the rest of the Arkansas soybean industry.

1-Northeast Delta

Marty White

Poinsett

Asgrow 46X6

RR2X

95.194

Annette Wray

Poinsett

Progeny 4816 RX

RR2X

90.670

Mike Hook

Craighead

Pioneer P48A60X

RR2X

90.214

2-Northeast

Brad French

Randolph

Credenz 4222

LL

94.416

Judd Cunningham

Poinsett

Asgrow 46X7

RR2X

89.957

Brian Mack

Poinsett

Asgrow 46X6

RR2X

88.579

3-White River Basin

Terry Fuller

Monroe

Pioneer P47T36

RR

83.513

David Petter

Prairie

Pioneer P46A16R

RR2X

85.762

Justin Earls

Jackson

Progeny 4851 RX

RR2X

79.575

4-Central & Grand Prairie

Taylor Burdett

Arkansas

Asgrow Ag47X6

RR2X

93.088

Drew Counce

Arkansas

Pioneer P46A16

RR

90.321

David Strohl

Prairie

Asgrow AG 46X6

RR2X

90.234

5-East Central Delta

Michael Taylor Jr

Phillips

Asgrow AG 47X6

RR2X

87.809

Neil Culp

Phillips

Asgrow AG 46X6

RR2X

87.394

Blake Culp

Phillips

Asgrow AG 46X6

RR2X

86.624

6-Southeast Delta

William Palsa

Desha

Local Seed LS4565

RR2X

107.394

Caper Robertson

Desha

Asgrow AG 4632

RR2Y

87.403

Kenneth Robertson

Desha

Asgrow AG 46X6

RR2X

83.402

7 - Western

Greg Hart

Conway

Rev 48A76

RR

77.067

James Gregory

Conway

Pioneer P47T36

RR

72.269

Lewis Moore

Conway

Beck 494

LL

65.510

Conventional

Jon Carroll

Monroe

Ellis

Conv

70.764

Laura Stephens

Cross

Progeny 4910

Conv

70.309

Brandon Stephens

Cross

Progeny 4910

Conv

67.701

The Grow for the Green Yield Soybean Yield Challenge is funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board using producer checkoff funds. The contests are administered by the Arkansas Soybean Association in cooperation with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. May thanks to the county extension staff and independent consultants who help producers achieve these yields and serve as harvest judges. Complete contest harvest information is available on the websites of the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the Arkansas Soybean Association. This file contains production information on contests since 1999.

For additional information on the soybean yield contests in Arkansas, please contact the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (www.themiraclebean.com) or Arkansas Soybean Association at 501-666-1418 or swsoy@aristotle.net. Information will also be available on both websites www.arkansassoybean.com and www.themiraclebean.com.