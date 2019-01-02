The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the Arkansas Soybean Association are pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest. The contest divided state soybean producers into 8 groups, 7 geographic regions and 1 all state conventional (non-GMO) category. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 in each division achieving a minimum of 60 Bu/A at the Annual Meeting of the Arkansas Soybean Association on January 16, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart.
We want to commend all of the 144 soybean producers who entered the 2018 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest and we are proud to announce that 1 of these producers reached and exceeded the 100 bushel/acre milestone in 2018. The Race for 100 yield contest began in 2007 and in 2013, three producers reached the goal. In 2018, William Palsa from Tillar achieved this goal with Local Seed LS4565 and a yield of 107.394 bu/a. Palsa is the 18th producer to achieve 100 bu/a since 2013.
Congratulations to the following winners of the 2018 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest. We appreciate the participation of all the producers entered in the contest and the sharing of their production methods and management practices with the rest of the Arkansas soybean industry.
1-Northeast Delta
Marty White
Poinsett
Asgrow 46X6
RR2X
95.194
Annette Wray
Poinsett
Progeny 4816 RX
RR2X
90.670
Mike Hook
Craighead
Pioneer P48A60X
RR2X
90.214
2-Northeast
Brad French
Randolph
Credenz 4222
LL
94.416
Judd Cunningham
Poinsett
Asgrow 46X7
RR2X
89.957
Brian Mack
Poinsett
Asgrow 46X6
RR2X
88.579
3-White River Basin
Terry Fuller
Monroe
Pioneer P47T36
RR
83.513
David Petter
Prairie
Pioneer P46A16R
RR2X
85.762
Justin Earls
Jackson
Progeny 4851 RX
RR2X
79.575
4-Central & Grand Prairie
Taylor Burdett
Arkansas
Asgrow Ag47X6
RR2X
93.088
Drew Counce
Arkansas
Pioneer P46A16
RR
90.321
David Strohl
Prairie
Asgrow AG 46X6
RR2X
90.234
5-East Central Delta
Michael Taylor Jr
Phillips
Asgrow AG 47X6
RR2X
87.809
Neil Culp
Phillips
Asgrow AG 46X6
RR2X
87.394
Blake Culp
Phillips
Asgrow AG 46X6
RR2X
86.624
6-Southeast Delta
William Palsa
Desha
Local Seed LS4565
RR2X
107.394
Caper Robertson
Desha
Asgrow AG 4632
RR2Y
87.403
Kenneth Robertson
Desha
Asgrow AG 46X6
RR2X
83.402
7 - Western
Greg Hart
Conway
Rev 48A76
RR
77.067
James Gregory
Conway
Pioneer P47T36
RR
72.269
Lewis Moore
Conway
Beck 494
LL
65.510
Conventional
Jon Carroll
Monroe
Ellis
Conv
70.764
Laura Stephens
Cross
Progeny 4910
Conv
70.309
Brandon Stephens
Cross
Progeny 4910
Conv
67.701
The Grow for the Green Yield Soybean Yield Challenge is funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board using producer checkoff funds. The contests are administered by the Arkansas Soybean Association in cooperation with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. May thanks to the county extension staff and independent consultants who help producers achieve these yields and serve as harvest judges. Complete contest harvest information is available on the websites of the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the Arkansas Soybean Association. This file contains production information on contests since 1999.
For additional information on the soybean yield contests in Arkansas, please contact the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (www.themiraclebean.com) or Arkansas Soybean Association at 501-666-1418 or swsoy@aristotle.net. Information will also be available on both websites www.arkansassoybean.com and www.themiraclebean.com.