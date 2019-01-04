WILTON — An Arkansas State Police trooper has been taken to a Little Rock hospital with injuries after his patrol car slid off a highway and struck a tree.

The Texarkana Gazette reports Cpl. Clayton McWilliams became trapped Thursday afternoon and had to be extricated from the car by emergency personnel.

The 32-year-old McWilliams first was taken to a hospital in Texarkana, Texas, and then transferred to Little Rock. The extent of his injuries was not clear late Thursday.

McWilliams was responding to a report of an overturned logging truck when his car hydroplaned on a road slick from rain.

The accident occurred near Wilton, in southwestern Arkansas near the borders with Oklahoma and Texas.