OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's newly elected governor has named a Tulsa banker and an economic development professional from Enid to two key posts in his administration.

Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt announced Thursday the appointment of Brent Kisling of Enid as the new executive director of the Department of Commerce. Kisling is the executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance and previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the George W. Bush administration. He will replace Deby Snodgrass, a longtime ally of outgoing Gov. Mary Fallin.

Stitt also announced his plans to nominate Tulsa banker Sean Kouplen as his Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, an unpaid position that will require Senate confirmation. Kouplen will continue in his current role as chairman and CEO of Regent Bank in Tulsa.