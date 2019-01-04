The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff will begin a big day of events with the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the renovated H.O. Clemmons Arena Saturday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the main entrance of the arena prior to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff women's and men's basketball teams hosting Mississippi Valley State in a basketball doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander and UAPB Athletic Director Melvin Hines will be in attendance, along with Golden Lion basketball coaches Nathaniel Kilbert and George Ivory.

Among the renovations to the arena are:

Newly installed bleachers in the UAPB black and gold colors with the Golden Lions logo; A new court with an updated UAPB logo emblazed at center court; gold coloring inside the three-point arc; new UAPB logos on each baseline; New basketball goals featuring the UAPB logo on each basket support.

"We are excited about these improvements to H.O. Clemmons Arena," Alexander said. "I believe this ceremony to open the year will serve as a catalyst to what will be an outstanding 2019 for the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, both athletically and academically."

"Golden Lion Athletics is grateful for the support provided by Chancellor Alexander, President Bobbitt, and the Board of Trustees," Hines said.

"These renovations improve the student-athlete experience, as our basketball and volleyball teams have new playing accommodations in which they can be proud of. It also enhances the fan experience with new and improved seating to help make the H.O. Clemmons Arena one of the toughest venues for visiting teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference."

Gates open for entry to the arena following the ceremony prior to tipoff of the women's game at 5 p.m., with the men's game to follow in the conference opener for both teams.