The annual Welcome Home Hot Springs Village Vietnam Veterans luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. on March 28, at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church at 700 Balearic Road.

More details will soon follow concerning how to register and what the program will be for this event.

Any veteran who served during the Vietnam War era is welcome to attend.

All veteran attendees are welcome to bring one guest.

Registration will begin soon.

Stay tuned for more details later this month.