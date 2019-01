In preparation for the Jan. 24 city council meeting, the Alma City Council will hold a study session 7 p.m. Thursday at Alma City Hall, 804 Fayetteville Ave.

Items for the proposed 2019 budget are expected to make up most of the study session.

Although the regular City Council meeting is usually scheduled for the third Thursday of each month, this month it will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 24.