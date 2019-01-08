Garland County Seniors Golf Association president Jimmy Moore awarded plaques in recognition of the top players in 2018 season.

Players ending with handicaps 15 or lower competed in flight one and handicaps above 15 were flight two.

Low net for the year in flight one was Bruce Ringquist and second place was Scott Krantz.

Bob Pinson was first place in flight one and the champion golfer of the season. Kirk Larson was second.

In the second flight, David Hope was first and Ralph Bloemker was second place for the net score.

Flight two champion for low gross was Gene McMeans and second place was Ralph Bloemker.

Seven tournaments comprised the season at courses around Central Arkansas including Greystone, Chamberlyne, Eagle Hills, DeGray Lake State Park, Harbor Oaks, Glenwood and Country Club of Arkansas.

A total of 104 members played at least one event with the average per tournament 55. 25 new members were added during 2018.

Plans are being made for the 2019 season with monthly tournaments from April through October.



