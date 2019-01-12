A Future School of Fort Smith student sat at a city bus stop huddled up on a chilly, rainy October day. He’d missed the bus leaving his internship. It would be at least another hour until he got home.

Allison Montiel, Future School principal, told the story Friday morning to several members of First National Bank (FNB). It was her way of giving them a real example of what their donation of $50,000 toward two vans would mean for students.

The school approached several local organizations a few months ago about donating money for its internship program. FNB wanted to be a program sponsor and provided funding. All students are required to have at least one internship during their time at Future School.

“This will be the difference between students having internships and not,” Montiel said.

FNB President and CEO Sam Sicard said the bank is a supporter of the program — he hopes to have an intern in the future — and believes in the significance of students exploring various career fields.

“It really saddened me to know that so many students didn’t have transportation to get to work. I thought, ‘What a great opportunity. I’m glad to support something like that,’” Sicard said. “Their whole lives are in front of them. To be able to have a small positive impact on them is very rewarding to us.”

Sicard said he wanted every student to have an equal opportunity to get professional experience not only those who could find a ride.

More than 150 Future School students are involved with various internships around the city, but Montiel said she knows multiple students didn’t pursue internships or struggle to get there. Some students took public transportation, others hitch hiked or walked several miles.

“To me, that spoke to the significance of this experience for these kids that they’d be willing to do something like that to get there,” Montiel said. “They see the inherent value and to honor that. I wanted to show them that we see that struggle for them to get there, so this became a high priority.”

Senior Eric Berto, the student Montiel found at the bus stop, was really the catalyst. He said his typical internship Wednesday consists of waking up between 6 and 7 a.m., getting ready and heading to the bus stop. There, he would typically wait 30 minutes before taking a one- or two-hour bus ride. Berto would then have to take a 10- to 20-minute walk to Friendship Community Care Center.

While Berto didn’t have to change buses, other students did. He said the donation will help students focus on improving communication skills, knowing how to act in a professional setting and decision making. They won’t have to think about how to get there.

"That’s a really great thing. I’m glad the school found a way to do it,” Berto said. “We’re supposed to learn something for internship, not suffer in the cold.”

Graphic Services wrapped the vans that feature the FNB and Future School logos, and Rath Auto Resources provided the vehicles.

Sicard has been an active member in the city’s education system, participating in one of the Fort Smith School District’s Vision 2023 planning committees. He said to attract and retain families, the community needs a strong education system.

To Sicard, his work, and that of others, is “an investment into our future” as a community and country.

Berto said it’s more than that. The donation is has the power to change lives.

“They shaped our future in a way that I can’t possibly put into words, but 'thank you' is a good way to start,” Berto said. “They made a great contribution to our future.”