Her sweet smile, beautiful face and positive demeanor are qualities which draw customers and real estate clients to Carole Ann Young. Her husband, Newport native, Clay Young, is known for his outgoing personality, love of laughter, and “never met a stranger” attitude. The two are amazingly joined to create a Newport couple loved by all as an asset to the community.

Clay Young graduated from Newport High School in 1983. As an active member of the Arkansas National Guard, Clay spent many weekends and time away from his community serving the state of Arkansas and the United States. Clay retired from the Arkansas National Guard as a Major after 21 years of service. Clay is community-minded and rightly so. In addition to his leadership skills and military background, his father, Dean Young, served as an example of hard work and love of community. Dean was Mayor of Newport for eight years. As a natural born leader and servants heart, Clay currently serves on the Quorum Court of Jackson County.

Clay and Carole Ann met during the time she lived and worked in Camden. The couple dated and married on July 19th, 2003. Clay loves his hometown and knew Carole Ann would love it also. Not long after Clay’s tour in Iraq was over, the couple moved back to Newport in 2004. The couple quickly settled into small town living to raise their family. The couple have three children; Kortny 29, Kendall 25, and Lexington 19, as well as one granddaughter Aizlee.

Carole Ann has many great qualities, including an eye for fashion and decorating. These keep her busy through her small business, Pink Poodle Boutique, located inside Charee’s Emporium. Carole Ann is an active broker/sales agent for Bratcher Real Estate for over 10 years. Clay is currently the Regional Sales Manager for Kubota Tractor.

When I asked the couple about what drew them back to Newport, Carole responded with a smile, “For Clay, he loves Newport, because this is home. Clay grew up in Newport, was raised with a deep sense of community, participated in his local church and his career enables him to remain here.” When asked about what she loves about the community, she responds, “I truly believe the people in Newport are the best!! They are giving, caring and welcoming.”

As for their time away from work, the couple love to spend time on the family farm. “We spend a lot of time there. Clay has bees that he takes care of and produces local honey. We also grow sunflowers for the bees and allow people to take pictures in the sunflower field.” Carole Ann likes to exercise, lift weights, and decorate in comparison to Clay’s love of duck hunting and time spent riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Most of all, the couple love to cook, entertain and spend time with family and friends!