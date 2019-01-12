THEFTS

3300 ZERO STREET: Seven chainsaws, four impact drills, a pad lock, a ratchet cut, a short extendo, a runner, a gas drill, cutters, tools, a toolboard, a hammer drill, a saws all, two sets of climbing gear, a bucky yard tool, three wrenches, a measuring stick and channel locks valued at $4,685 were reported stolen from Linetec Services, LLC. A chainsaw was also reported damaged at $300 in the incident.

NORTH 35TH STREET 600 BLOCK: A phone, two jewelry boxes, tools, four rifles and four shotguns valued at $1,525 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 28TH STREET, 3900 BLOCK: Two TVs and two game systems were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH B STREET, 2300 BLOCK: A phone valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

SYCAMORE STREET 12300 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

8301 ROGERS AVE.: A TV, a police scanner, a pillow and a two spider wraps valued at $607 were reported stolen from Walmart.

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 1100 BLOCK: A refrigerator valued at $750 was reported stolen.

SOUTH I STREET, 800 BLOCK: A utility trailer and metal panels valued at $10,000 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

SARAH JEAN JOHNSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic battery and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief at $1,000 or less.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

CRYSTAL CAROL CAREY OF ROLAND was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay fine, and contempt of court.

MARSHA ELAINE JONES OF BOONEVILLE was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of between 2-28 grams of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and a parole violation.

SEX CRIMES

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a sexually explicit video of her when she was 16 that she messaged to someone ended up on porn and social media sites.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A VAN BUREN WOMAN reported her son took three checks from her purse and cashed two of them at $290.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone forged her signature on a check written for $480.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her ex-boyfriend stole her debit card and used $300 from it.

A VAN BUREN WOMAN reported $2,953.71 was taken from her father’s credit card at multiple businesses, websites and restaurants.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her husband’s card was used to retrieve $400.

A HUNTINGTON WOMAN reported her mother opened a Cox account in her name, built up a bill and stopped paying.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her credit card information was used to get $4,555.74.

A GREENWOOD MAN reported fraudulent charges valued at $406 on his credit card.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman stole her debit card and connected it to a cash app account.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A MANAGER AT STONEWALL JACKSON INN, 5715 Towson Ave., reported base board sheet rock damaged at $1,000.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported fraudulent activities from cards in her stolen wallet. Money valued at $260 was also reported stolen inside the wallet.

SUSAN MARIE GOWER OF MOUNTAINBURG was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery against a doctor.