Submitted

Tuesday

Jan 15, 2019 at 10:23 AM


Layla Lou Brynn Poe was born at Unity Hospital on January 2, 2019 at 3:42 pm. She weighed 9lbs 11oz and was 21ins long. Her parents are Allen and Kay Poe of Thida. Her siblings are Shanna, Elijah, and Willow.