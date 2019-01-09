With states across the nation legalizing marijuana for either medical only or recreational use, I wanted to point out other things that are playing out behind the scenes as well. That is Big Brother's last attempt to harass and possibly secure extra funding for their city coffers through fines and seizures until said time that Congress will make it legal federally.

Most people of color and other non-white nationalities seem to agree that as a whole, they are the majority that gets profiled. I am here to set the record straight: that is not true. Whites, such as myself, who have the appearance of a hippie/biker get profiled every year coming back from Las Vegas on I-40 heading east. Going west, I never have a problem. When I confronted an officer about this, he explained to me that money goes west and drugs return east. That's why drugs are always being seized on I-40 east.

Not only do I not do drugs, I don't drink alcohol. However, every year when going through states that have not made weed legal, when they see out-of-state tags going through their state, they are more likely to pay closer attention. For three years in a row, I have been pulled over and thoroughly searched once they have learned that I spent the previous week in Las Vegas, where it is legal. Based off my appearance, my long hair and my tattoos, I am being profiled. Change my appearance, you say? Why should I?

This letter is not intended to disrespect law enforcement in anyway, but to give a warning to people traveling through different states to be aware of this new trend.