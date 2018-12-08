FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas, winners of six straight, will host Western Kentucky on Saturday (Dec. 8) at 2:30 pm at Bud Walton Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 98-74 win at Colorado State, a game where the Razorbacks had 28 assists and just seven turnovers. Due to that effort, Arkansas now ranks fourth in the NCAA assists. Jalen Harris led the way versus the Rams, dishing out 12 assists with just two turnovers. He now ranks second in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.67).

The Hilltoppers return six players from a team that reached the NIT final four last season. Western Kentucky added freshman Charles Bassey, who was the #6 overall prospect in the nation last year and joins Daniel Gafford on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch list.

This is the seventh meeting between Arkansas and Western Kentucky in basketball. The Razorbacks led the series, 4-2. However, the teams have not met since the 1974-75 season. This will be just the second time Western Kentucky has some to Fayetteville as four of the previous six meetings have been at neutral sites. WKU won 102-100 in the only other meeting in Fayetteville, which was on Dec. 3, 1973.

• Arkansas has won six straight. The Razorbacks have had win streaks of at least six games in six of the eight years of the Mike Anderson era.

• In addition to ranking fourth in the NCAA in assists per game (20.1), the Razorbacks are seventh in field goal percentage defense (.363), 10th in the blocked shots (6.1/gm) and 15th in scoring offense (87.4).

• Jalen Harris not only ranks second in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio, but he also ranks sixth in assists (7.3 per game).

• Isaiah Joe ranks sixth in the NCA in 3-pointer made per game (4.0) and leads the SEC with 28 total 3-pointers made.

­• Daniel Gafford ranks 12th in the NCAA in field goal percentage (.680).

­• Isaiah Joe and Daniel Gafford are the only two Razorbacks to score in double figures in all six games this season.