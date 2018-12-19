With Jesse Witt hitting six straight free throws in a 19 second span the Magazine Rattlers salvaged an otherwise forgettable week in which no junior or senior high team had won a game by holding off Mountainburg, 45-39 Friday night in Crawford County.

The win finished a three game set that saw the Lady Rattlers fall in overtime, 52-49, and the Junior High Rattlers lose by 16.

Rattlers 45 Mountainburg 39

With 5:09 to play in the game the Magazine bench was assessed a technical foul. Head coach Buck Chappell had screamed for a time out when he thought Tatum Scott had secured his own missed shot but the request got no response and Scott eventaully lost the ball to Ethan Gregory.

Mountainburg’s Waylon Cluck hit both technical foul shots to make it a 35-32 game and the Dragons had a chance to tie the game on a 3 but couldn’t.

A Gregory free throw with 3:40 to go would close it to 35-33 but Gregory was whistled for a foul on the rebound when he missed the back end of the one-and-one and was out of the game.

Max Greb got the ball to Cam Raggio inside on the next trip down the floor and Magazine was back up by two possessions, 37-33.

A pair of Greb free throws with 2:00 to play mad it 39-33 and another foul on a rebound sent Raggio to the line but he missed the front end of a one-and-on to keep it a six point game until a 3 by Sean Irvan made it 39-36.

Forced to foul, the Dragons picked Jesse Witt to send to the line. The senior hit two with 50.4 seconds to go to make it 41-36, two more with 43 seconds left to make it 43-36 and two more with 31.3 seconds remaining for a 45-36 lead.

Another Irvan long distance 3 made it 45-39 with 24.1 seconds left. Magazine turned the ball over out of a time out and the Dragons got three chances for a 3 before a foul with 2.3 seconds finally ended it.

Gibson scored 15 points to lead Magazine and Greb added 10. Gibson had seven rebounds as did Witt, who did not score until the free throw shooting demonstration.

Irvan scored 11 to lead Mountainburg. Gregory and Cluck both scored 10 and Jacob Ortleib had nine rebounds.

Mountainburg 52 Lady Rattlers 49 (OT)

Magazine tied the game at 10 and 26 in the first half, at 44 in the fourth quarter and at 46 early in the overtime, but could not pull in front.

There was no more than a five point difference in the teams through the first half and it was 26-25 in Mountainburg’s favor after Kelsey Krigbaum hit a 3 for the Lady Rattlers with 39 seconds left in the half.

Mountainburg took what looked to be a final shot but Jordyn Krigbaum was fouled trying to launch a desperation 3 at the buzzer and the sophomore hit one of the three free throws to tie the game.

A 3 by Lauren Ryan got the Lady Rattlers back within 30-29 with 5:48 to go in the third quarter and, after Maddux McDonald scored for the Lady Dragons, a basket by Hannah Smith made it 32-31 with 5:20 left in the quarter.

Mountainburg got a pair of free throws from Emily France and then a 3 from France and a basket by Maley Brooks to open a 39-31 lead before the quarter ended.

A pair of Kiara Vasquez free throws ended the run with 7:42 left in regulation, but Vasquez would foul out with 6:34 to play on an offensive call.

Mountainburg led 44-37 after a France free throw with 4:18 left but a basket by Smith and a contested 3 by Jordyn Krigbaum cut it to 44-42.

After Rylli Hammond missed two free throws with 3:28 to go Smith tied the game.

A possession exchange later left Lady Rattler head coach Randy Loyd wanting the last shot. Magazine eventually got it but Raymie Davis couldn’t connect sending the game to overtime.

Hammond scored first in the extra session and Smith answered to tie it at 46-46 but Mountainburg got a basket from Madelyn Beasley, another by France and a free throw by Beasley and led 51-46.

A Hannah Green free throw and two by Jordyn Krigbaum got it to 51-49 with 44.3 second to go and while Magazine couldn’t get a shot to fall Mountainburg helped keep it a one shot game by missing seven straight free throws over 36.9 seconds before France finally got one to go with 0.6 to play.

Smith scored 20 points to lead the Lady Rattlers and Vasquez scored 14. McDonald, Hammond, France and Brooks all scored 10 for Mountainburg. McDonald had 11 rebounds for Mountainburg and Green grabbed 11 for Magazine.

Mountainburg 39 Jr. Rattlers 23

Mountainburg’s Preston Clark hit scored all 23 of his team’s first half points, their first 27 and finished with 30.

It was 23-9 at the half and 30-15 through three quarters.

Ashton Droemer scored four first half points and Dan Witt had Magazine’s first four of the second half and would be the team’s second leading scorer. Droemer led the Jr. Rattlers with eight.