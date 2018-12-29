Trailing at halftime, the Pulaski Robinson Senators used a big second half to power their way into the championship game of the Coca-Cola Classic.

Robinson went in front late in the third quarter and extended its lead in the fourth before holding off the Southside Mavericks, 61-56, in Friday's semifinal round at the Stubblefield Center.

With the win, Robinson will move into the title game at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Senators face Bryant, which beat Northside in the other semifinal on a buzzer-beating shot.

The Mavericks (5-7) drop into the third-place game, set for 4:20 p.m., where they will take on city rival Northside.

Tied at 16-all after one quarter, Southside came out in the second quarter and took a nine-point lead before settling for a 32-26 advantage at halftime.

But in the third quarter, Robinson outscored the Mavs 17-9 to take a 43-41 lead.

Robinson extended that lead to five early in the fourth quarter before a 3 from Southside's Elijah York cut the Mavs' deficit to two, 50-48, with 4:42 left.

But the Senators reeled off six of the next seven points for a 56-49 advantage. They also held another seven-point lead, 59-52, with 1:52 left after a steal and layup from Christian Cross.

Southside made one more comeback attempt, getting to within one possession as Mykale Franks hit two foul shots with 10 seconds left, slicing Robinson's lead to three, 59-56.

But the Senators broke Southside's press on the next possession, and Xavier McGraw iced the win with an uncontested layup right before time expired.

McGraw led the Senators with 14 points and he also hit two 3's while making 6-of-8 field goal attempts. Cross added 12 points, while Donovan Young recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Franks also had 14 for the Mavericks, as he made 5-of-9 attempts from the field. Taye Gatewood finished with 12 points, going 8-of-11 from the foul line.