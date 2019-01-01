Hannah Boyett had a slow start to Saturday's championship game at the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa.

The second half, though, went much better for Boyett and her Muldrow Lady Bulldog teammates.

Boyett, the Lady Bulldogs' senior standout guard, scored 12 of her team-high 15 points after halftime as Muldrow rallied in the fourth quarter to down the No. 1 ranked team in 6A, Edmond Memorial, 52-43.

"I don’t start the game off too great, but my teammates stepped up and took over since I was off," Boyett, named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week, said. "Entering the second half, I knew I had to help them out scoring, with backside help, and lifting them up when something went wrong.

"They have my back 110 percent and this is a special group."

Saturday's ToC title was also sweet redemption for Boyett and the Lady Bulldogs, who let a second-half lead slip away in last year's championship game, an eventual loss to Owasso.

"The feeling winning the Tournament of Champions this year is beyond words," Boyett said. "Owasso was a great match-up against us and we fell short, we didn’t like the outcome. So we worked our tails off ever since then to get back and win it."

Muldrow, the top-ranked team in 4A, trailed 36-34 entering the fourth quarter before surging in front, 42-41. The Lady Bulldogs then sealed the tournament title with an 8-2 run, extending their lead to seven, 50-43, inside the final minute.

Boyett did her part, hitting all six of her free-throw attempts in the last 1:49 of play. She went hit 3-for-4 from 3-point range, as Muldrow converted 18-of-27 shots from the field for the game.

"We executed our game plan by scoring when needed and getting stops on the other end," Boyett said. "Edmond Memorial is a great team and that’s why they’re at the top of their class. We shut down their key players and created some chaos at times on the defensive end.

"We came into this tournament not knowing the outcome but knowing no matter what, it will help us in the long run. Each team in this tournament are top-notch quality teams and well disciplined. It’s a wonderful feeling (to win the ToC)."

Boyett had nine points and dished out six assists in Muldrow's ToC opener, a 52-26 win against Dewar on Thursday.

A day later, she finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists as Muldrow defeated 3A No. 1 Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 61-48. Boyett also hit three first-half 3s, including a buzzer-beater at halftime as the Lady Bulldogs built a commanding 31-13 advantage.

"(Playing Thursday through Saturday) has been killer on us mentally and physically," Boyett, a UAFS signee, said. "It will most definitely help us so much in the playoffs because each team we played, we had to make several fast adjustments in a short period of time.

"I was there for my teammates when they needed me to step up and knock shots down and have their backs all the time. Every team was physical, so we got beat up a few times; but hey, you’ve got to keep it going or you’ll find yourself behind."

With one major goal completed for the season with the Tournament of Champions title, there's another bit of unfinished business on the agenda for Boyett and Muldrow. The Lady Bulldogs reached the 4A semifinals a season ago before falling to Harrah.

"Most definitely we have to keep every little thing going; we gotta be clicking on all six cylinders," Boyett said. "Our mindset is to take it one game at a time. No looking ahead or behind, just focus on each game and play like it’s our last.

"We have a ton of basketball left and the great thing about that is there’s always room to improve and better each other. No more slacking and to be on the same page at all times."

Muldrow (9-0) returns to action this Saturday when the Lady Bulldogs face Wagoner in Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Lady Bulldogs will then attempt to repeat as Sequoyah County Area Classic champions when the annual county tournament tips off Jan. 7.

Honorable Mentions

• Alma's Cejay Mann hit a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left to play in the Airedales' 64-62 win against Pea Ridge in the finals of the Citizen's Bank Airedale Classic.

• Arkoma's Libby Sharp scored 11 points to pace the Lady Mustangs to the championship of the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield, as Arkoma defeated Waldron, 38-26.

• Grant Goers scored 12 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to pace Booneville to a 61-48 win against Waldron in the championship game of the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield.

• Cedarville's Chloe Morrow scored 16 points to help the Lady Pirates to a late comeback win against Ozark.

• Charleston's Brayden Ross scored 19 points in the team's win against Pleasant Grove, Texas, at the Coca-Cola Classic.

• Clarksville's Zoie Harvey had 11 points in the team's 51-39 win against Lavaca on Saturday at the Citizen's Bank Airedale Classic in Alma.

• Lavaca's Andrew Wright scored 16 points in the team's 55-48 victory against Elkins Saturday at the Citizen's Bank Airedale Classic.

• Mena's Connor Harvey scored 27 points in the Bearcats' win against Arkadelphia on Saturday, the team's 11th victory in 15 games.

• Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger had 18 points as the undefeated Lady Bears wrapped up the Pink and White Classic title in Springfield, Mo., defeating Willard (Mo.), 71-44.

• Paris senior Grayson Moore scored 30 points in Saturday's 72-57 win against Mountainburg, a day after scoring 21 in a win against Lincoln.