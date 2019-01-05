There is a saying that goes hindsight is 20/20.

After Clemson destroyed Notre Dame and much of the Alabama/Oklahoma game was out of reach several said that other teams deserved the final four spots ahead of Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

While that was easy to say at the time, Georgia was thought of to be one of those teams to take over for Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

However, shortly after Georgia was beating by Texas, who has four losses on the season.

Ohio State was also in the argument and they capped off their season with a 28-23 win over Washington in the Rose Bowl.

Also, because of its success over the past couple season Central Florida was argued to be in there, but that argument left little to the imagination when LSU beat them 40-32.

I’m not entirely sure that any team could have fared much better against either Clemson or Alabama.

These two teams have been at the top of college football for the past few years and I don’t think there is any reason to doubt that these two teams are the most deserving.

Clemson continued to roll despite benching its quarterback in favor of a freshman and went on to go undefeated on the season, while no one slowed down Alabama unless you want to count a seven-point win over Georgia in the SEC championship game.

However, the argument I’m going to make is that Clemson or Alabama shouldn’t be involved in the championship game, but that the College Football Playoff should be expanded.

I don’t know to how many teams it should be expanded, but I’ve always felt like the formula for four teams was a little off.

I understand that the committee and probably the teams don’t want to take the season into late January and it doesn’t have to.

Maybe the nonconference schedule can be shortened by one game to make room for another playoff game.

Prior to the CFP, I didn’t really care for the championship game to be left in the voter’s hands.

I want to see competition to determine the best team not people to pick who they think deserves to get there and play that game out.

I would like to see teams earn their spot in the playoffs.

One of the better, if not the best idea for expansion I have seen is taking the championship winners from the Power 5 and selecting an at-large bid, maybe based off record and strength of schedule.

The two teams with the best record will earn byes while the other four play the week before.

In this scenario, Clemson and Alabama will earn byes, while Notre Dame earns the at-large bid.

Personally, I want Notre Dame to join a conference because including them as the at-large bid every time they have a good season will not allow for a team like Georgia to get in on occasion.

The Big Ten’s Ohio State will host the Big 12 winner Oklahoma and Notre Dame will host Pac 12 winner Washington.

Those teams fight for a chance to play Clemson or Alabama and the winner of those games go to the national championship game.

On paper, I think this seems like a good idea, but I also understand people will get upset by this situation.

I do think without a doubt the playoffs need to be expanded outside of four teams.

Heck, the FCS has a great playoff format and the season lasts about as long as the FBS season.

I don’t know how or what needs to be done to the CFP, but I do believe something needs to be done.